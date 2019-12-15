Barbara Michalski, 70, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, died on Friday, November 15th. She is survived by her loving son, Christopher Michalski of Hendersonville, North Carolina, her dear sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Joseph Stanislawski of Fredericksburg, Virginia, their children and grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends in New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Helen Novick. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg on Saturday, December 21st at 12 Noon. "Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. May she rest in peace. Amen."