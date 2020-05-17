Sharyn DeShazo Michniewicz, 47, of Partlow, is reunited in heaven with her loved ones. She passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Sharyn graduated from James Monroe High School in 1990. After college, she worked for Intuit Quickbooks as an accountant for 25 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Alvin "Jody" Michniewicz, her daughters, Samantha Michniewicz, Jodi Michniewicz-Sacra (Bradley), and Jade Michniewicz; four grandchildren, Lucy, Rosie, Jaxson, and Ty; mother-in-law, Muriel Thompson; two brothers-in-law, Johnathan Thompson and Ryan Thompson; multiple cousins, friends and other loving extended family. Sharyn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Linda DeShazo, and her maternal grandmother, Lucille Prince. Services will be private. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.
