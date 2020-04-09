MaryAnn Milkie, of Fredericksburg died peacefully at Poet's Walk Memory Care Center on Monday, April 6, 2020. MaryAnn was born on December 03, 1940, in Brookfield, Illinois, to the late Anton and Albina Kmoch. In addition to her loving parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Ronald Milkie; and youngest daughter, Jennifer Tickle. MaryAnn is survived by two brothers, Tony Kmoch and Paul Kmoch; sisters, Barbara Hoyer and Nancy Schoenberg; her three remaining daughters, Denise Porter, Julie Hasenfus and Lisa Bruce; four grandsons, Jonathan and Joshua Hasenfus, and Devin and Nathan Tickle; and two great grandchildren, Oliver and Madelyn Hasenfus. Online condolences may be sent to foundandsons.com.