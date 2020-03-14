John F. Miller, 87, of Spotsylvania County passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. John was retired from Hecht's (now Macy's) at the Spotsylvania Mall. He is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter Allison Richards (Gary); sister Julie Ann Alexander (Gale); brothers Jim, Francis Miller (Janet), and Robert (Mimi). He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eugene and Donald. No funeral is planned. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.