LCDR Kendall J. Miller (United States Navy, Ret.), 58 of King George, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Greenville, Mississippi, he was a 1982 graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and had retired after a career in the Navy. After retirement, Kendall worked in private industry, finally coming to NSWC Dahlgren where he was a Supervisory General Engineer at MDA. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. He loved sailing and was the Commodore of the Dahlgren Yacht Club. Kendall is survived by his loving and devoted wife and constant companion of 22 years, Jean Miller; his mother, Lillian Miller; his children, Andrew Miller, Thomas Miller, Elizabeth Edmondson, Rachel Miller-Moudgil and Elliott Agostine; his siblings, Nadalyn Riggins, Melissa Schindler, Philip Miller and Lyon Miller and a granddaughter, Eisley Jeanne Miller. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 7:00pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, King George. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial, with Full Navy Honors, will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date and time to be announced on www.storkefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church.