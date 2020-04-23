Mary Martha Gallahan Miller, 84, of King George, VA, went home to be with our Lord and Saviour on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born on August 5, 1935, she was the youngest daughter of the late Robert Lee Gallahan and Stella Mae Gallahan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Robert Lee Gallahan, Jr., Alice Loraine Gallahan Zepp, James Herbert Gallahan, Ashton Lewis Gallahan and Milton Ellsworth Gallahan; sister-in-law, Shirley Dempsey Gallahan and brother-in-law, Donald E. Zepp. A King George native, Mary Martha graduated from KGHS, worked at Fort AP Hill, retired from Mary Washington Hospital as the PACU Unit Secretary and was also a private care giver for many years. She was a member of Potomac Baptist Church, where she enjoyed serving on the kitchen committee and helping with Vacation Bible School. A beloved Mom, Granny, sister, aunt, cousin and friend; she will be dearly missed. Survived by her children Wanda Gale of King George, VA, David A. Miller (Tracy), of Indian Harbor Beach, FL, Patty J. Miller Hepburn (Wade) of Bedford, VA and Dwayne C. Miller of Spring Lake NC; her grandchildren Jennell L. Johnson of White Plaines, MD, David Allen Miller, Jr. of King George, VA, Rachel J. Hepburn Masters (Shane) of Lexington, KY, Jason W. Hepburn (Samantha) of Roanoke, VA and Courtney A. Miller of King George, VA and great-grandchildren Raven, Ozzie, Laelin, Noah, Liam and Logan. Sisters in law Margie, Juanita, Barbara, and Harriet and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Dennis Newton officiating and a celebration of life service at a time to be determined later. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made to the Potomac Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or The Opp Shop in King George
+1
+1
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-4506
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…