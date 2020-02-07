On Monday, February 3, 2020, Raymond "Ray" Gene Miller passed away peacefully at his home in Unionville, Virginia at the age of 77. Ray was born on January 15, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Daniel Miller and Barbara Cordwell of Baltimore. He was the brother of Henrietta "Etta" Landis of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Bernadette "Tiny" Burgin of Baltimore, Maryland and Danny Miller from Baltimore, Maryland. Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served in Japan. After leaving the service, Ray worked as a mechanic in Maryland where he also served in the Baltimore Fire Department. Ray retired from Ryder Trucking in Fredericksburg, Virginia and was a lifelong member of Spotsylvania Fire Company 1. Ray loved working outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Orange, Virginia, a faithful community servant, loving husband and father, and a very proud grandfather to six grandchildren, Ryan, Brent, Matthew, Evan, Lauren & Samantha. Ray is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Mary Lou Miller of Unionville, son Joseph Miller of Unionville, and daughter Brenda Anderton of Stephens City, Virginia. A gathering will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, Virginia, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association and the Diabetes Foundation. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Miller, Raymond "Ray" Gene
