Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND, CALVERT AND ST. MARYS. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, KING GEORGE, NELSON, AND SPOTSYLVANIA. * UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * PERIODS OF RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO OCCUR THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL POTENTIAL WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. * FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE, AND SOME SMALLER STREAMS AND RIVERS MAY EXCEED THEIR BANKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&