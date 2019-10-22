Rita Beverly Roth Miller born January 10, 1929 in Jamestown, New York to Charles and Violet Roth, departed this life October 18, 2019 with her family by her side to start her joy filled journey to be reunited with the "Love of her Life" William Miller, who proceeded her in death 14 years prior. Rita is survived by her daughter Beverly Fox (Vince) of Unionville (which she lived with for the past 14 years), grandson, Robert Paul Morris (Jennifer) of Fredericksburg, great-grandson Robert Paul Morris Jr. (Savannah) of Gordonsville, great-great-granddaughter, Isabella Grace Morris, several nieces and nephews, to include Henry Malpass of Unionville, Nancy Vanhuss of Lovettesville, along with Mr. & Mrs. James Miller of Fredericksburg, Danny Miller (Barbara), Robert Miller, and Jeff Miller (Pattie) all of Appomattox, longtime friends (Like Family) Pattie Chaffee of Fredericksburg and Judy Branning of Locust Grove. Rita, originally from Jamestown, NY, moved to Washington DC where she met and married William Miller, her husband of 50 years. They had one child, Beverly Ann Miller Fox. Rita had numerous jobs throughout her life, but becoming a Nurse was her great accomplishment. After retiring, Rita used self-taught computer skills to search for parents of adopted adults searching for their birth parents, which she was very successful, and found very rewarding. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Rita leaves her family and friends comfort knowing she is with God and her loving husband. Rita was proceeded in death by her husband, William Robert Miller, her parents Charles Robert Roth and Violet Mae Roth, and her great, great granddaughter Willow Mae Morris. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at North Pamunkey Baptist Church, Orange, Va., with burial in the church cemetery. A reception will follow the services. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.