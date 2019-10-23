Ronald Miller, age 71, of Locust Grove, VA, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2019, at Dogwood Village in Orange, VA. Born July 2, 1948 in Pennsylvania, to Paul Miller and Julia Basham Miller, Ronald made his career as the C.E.O. of 3 GIS, Invention Services and Key Banking Consultants; he was also a deacon in Bethel Baptist Church. Ronald is survived by his wife Rhonda, three children; Ronald Miller, Jr., Ramona M. Hammiell and her husband Daimen, Julian Paul Miller and his wife Beth, step-daughters, Heather Philips and her husband Tyler, Amanda Hanson and her husband Will, siblings, Francis Fisher, Anne Snider and her husband Chuck, Paul Miller, Richard Miller, Larry Miller and his wife Shirley, grandchildren, Ayanna Palmer, Amiyah Palmer, Cassidy Hammiell, Isla Shea Phillips and grandsons, Phoenix Hanson and Everett Hanson. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 6262 Hoover Road, Reva, VA with Pastor Adam Meisberger officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Bethel Baptist Church Music Fund, 6262 Hoover Road, Reva, VA 22735. Fond memories of Ronald and condolences may be offered to the family by visiting clore-english.com. The Miller family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.