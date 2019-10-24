Barbara S. Mills, 75, of Spotsylvania passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Mills was a member of Church of God of Prophecy White Oak Ministries for many years. Survivors include her husband, Charles W. Mills, Sr.; sons Gary L. Mills (Luciel) and Charles W. Mills, Jr.; grandsons Brendan McCabe (Stephanie) and Michael Beyer (Katie); great-grandson Scott Mills; three great-granddaughters; brothers Michael Spillman (Janet), Richard Spillman, Jr.(Polly) and Jerry Spillman; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Richard Spillman; and grandsons Stephen and Christopher. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.