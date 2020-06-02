Charlotte Ann Mills,72, peacefully passed away on May 27 at home with her partner, Mary Susan Billingsley. Charlotte graduated from James Monroe High School and Radford College. After graduation, Charlotte began her teaching career of 33 years in Social Studies at Stafford Senior High School. For nearly 5 decades, Charlotte participated in numerous dog sports including agility, tracking, and nose work. Loved ones will miss her calm manner, welcoming smile, humor, and vast knowledge on many subjects! Mills was preceded in death by her father, Ranny Mills. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis Wayne Mills, and his wife, Celise, and their children and grandchildren. A"Celebration of Life" honoring Charlotte is planned for a later date when friends can gather safely. Donations in her memory can be made to the "Oldies But Goodies" Cocker Spaniel Rescue (cockerspanielrescue.com)
