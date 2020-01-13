Constance M. Mills, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2019 at the Woodmont Center. Survivors include her sister, Doris Stefaniga step-children, Charlotte Mills and Wayne Mills (Celise); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three nieces Janice Suminski, Laurie Henderson, and Vicky Loving; and nephews Jerry Mills and Joseph Stefaniga. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Mills; brother Joseph Mills; sister Lorraine Bourne; and nephew Patrick Mills. A service will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 15 at Massaponax Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.