Joseph "Wayne" Mills, 76, of Fredericksburg, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. Wayne retired from Virginia Power and then retired from Cox Cable. He was a member of the Harley Davidson Owner's Group, he also served on the Board of Directors for the Fredericksburg Rod and Gun Club. Wayne was a musician in several country bands in the Fredericksburg area. He was a lifetime member of the Elk's Lodge and a member of the Knights of Pythias. Wayne enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles, and adored his wife and family. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Mills; children Debbie Horner (Brock), Joseph Mills, Jr. (Stephanie), Eugene Mills II, and Jessica Sisson (Brian); grandchildren Pete, Courtney, Rachel, Kayla, Savannah, William, and Michael; great-grandchild Liam; siblings Sharnette Ryckman (Mel) and Kenneth Mills (Pam). He was preceded in death by his parents, Susie O. Mills and Eugene W. Mills; and brother Richard Mills. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 2 at the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Round Oak Baptist Church Preschool, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Rd, Woodford, VA 22580. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.