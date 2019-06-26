Shawn R. Mills, 14, of Spotsylvania County passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Survivors include his parents, Teresa L. and Kenneth A. Mills, Jr.; siblings, Brian (Niki), Kenny (Kedrie), Courtney and Stephen Mills; paternal grandparents, Phyllis and Kenneth Mills, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Debbie and David Collier; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 29 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Christian Outreach Tabernacle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shawn Mills Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/f/mhhcn-funeral. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.