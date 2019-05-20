Stardate: 3.15.2019 Here is the last voyage of Lee Jospeh Milstead. His sixty-seven year mission concluded when he succumbed to cancer. He is survived by his wife Darlene Milstead, his sons Jonathan, Adam and Justin, his sister Ann Martin and his grandson Lincoln. As a young man he was a professional photographer, owned his own bridal businesses and once elected to the Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania for one term. Lee was also a dedicate employee at Regal Cinemas and later in his life became a professional Santa Claus. Lee truly did explore strange new worlds and sought out new life. Lee Milstead's memorial service will be held at the Byrd Theater in Richmond, VA. Saturday May, 25 from 1-1:45PM.