Roderick (Rod) D. Mims passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2019. Rod was 86 years old and lived a wonderful life. Rod's wife of 59 years, Charlotte (Forde) Mims predeceased him in 2018. Rod loved flying and all things aviation. He was an ROTC student at Gordon Military College; admitted to officer candidate school; and graduated as Second Lieutenant United States Air Force, in 1955. He proudly served our country in time of war flying several missions carrying troops, cargo, and supplies during the Vietnam War. Rod retired from the Air Force with the rank of Major in 1968. He went on to spend the next 27 years as a commercial airline pilot, retiring from Continental Airlines in 1994. Rod found great pleasure in working with this hands. Very mechanically inclined, he enjoyed fixing and building both electronics and machinery. Always the perfectionist, anything that required using a tool piqued his interest. He was a consummate student of history, enjoyed following the political arena, fishing with his young grandchildren and when time allowed, enjoyed his time spent target shooting at the range. Rod was a proud husband, devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather and dependable friend. He is survived by his three children, Lauralee Scott (Glenn), Jesslyn Booth (David) and Rod Mims, Jr. He is a grandfather to seven and a great grandfather to six children.