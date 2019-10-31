Mary "Betty" Elizabeth Minchin, 74, of Stafford passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital with her son at her side. She was born in St. John's, Newfoundland. She was one of the 11 children and the youngest of six girls. She was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of St. William York Church. She had a very successful career in real estate for over 20 years, most of which was with Coldwell Banker Elite and was always part of many community service events sponsored by the company. She was a top producer for many years and was well known for her professionalism and kindness. Survivors include her son, James Michael Minchin (Rebecca); grandchildren Connor, Christopher, Brandon, Logan, Merilyn, Shannon, Hannah, and Noah; siblings Edward Earle (Beverly), Grace Cook, Jeanette Konieezny, Loretta Bausch, David Earle (Barbara) and Patrick Earle (Marge); sister-in-law Nancy Slavin. She was preceded in death by her husband, William John Minchin; and son Brian John Minchin; siblings William Earle, Stella Cirillo, Gerald Earle, and Phylllis Griener. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. William of York. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com