Edward Gustave Minnich, Sr., former Marine and long-time resident of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was gathered into the arms of Jesus Christ on March 30, 2020 at the age of 89. Born on July 3, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ed was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. He was an active member at Fredericksburg's Christ Lutheran Church, where he met his wife Nancy, and later at Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served as a regular usher and lay reader, and volunteered on a multitude of projects over the years. Scores of children at both churches grew up with Ed giving them homemade cookies and quarters. Ed graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in June 1952 with a degree in Business Administration. Less than a month later, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for four years of active duty followed by seven years in the Reserves. Ed's career achievements included numerous awards and accolades from Roth Young Executive Search. His work eventually took him and his family to Texas where he became a fervent fan of college football and the Texas A&M University "Aggies." Throughout his life, Ed was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman, pursuing hobbies such as hunting, woodworking, gardening, and canning. Ed had a deep and abiding Christian faith. His faith statement is: "I know that my Redeemer lives, my sins are forgiven, and my salvation won by the blood of Jesus Christ." Ed is survived by his wife of nearly twenty years Nancy (nee Gower) Minnich; his five children from his first marriage to Mary Louise Minnich (deceased) and their spouses, Edward Jr. (Charla), Marta (William Brinkley), Glenn (Peggy), Mark (Kelley), and Marsha (Stephen Samperi); his grandchildren, Michelle (David Spencer), Shannon, Michael, and Kyndall Manion; and his great-grandchildren, Liam and Emma and their father, Michael Pike. Ed will also be fondly remembered by his sister, Dorothy Reid, his stepchildren, Lisa and James (Jamie) Manion, and a host of nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his parents, William and Rose, brother William, Jr., his sister-in-law Doris, his brother-in-law John Reid, and his granddaughter Lauren (nee Brinkley) Pike. The Minnich family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Mussey, Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, and Mary Washington Hospital for their compassionate care. The Minnich family also appreciates the Redeemer Lutheran Church members for their love and support. A private family burial will be held at Quantico. A public celebration of his life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church at a future date. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.