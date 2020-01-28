Martha V. Minnick, 91, of Rhoadesville, Va., passed on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence. A visitation/family night will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, Va. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rhoadesville, Va. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Minnick, Martha V.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Minnick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.