Deaconess Mauritta E. Minor, 69, of Spotsylvania departed this life on March 6, 2020. She was a graduate of John J. Wright Consolidated School and Norfolk State University. Mauritta was a retired teacher of Spotsylvania schools. The family will receive friends at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Partlow, on Sunday, March 15, at 1:00 p.m.
Service information
Mar 14
Viewing
Saturday, March 14, 2020
6:00PM
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Mar 15
Viewing
Sunday, March 15, 2020
11:30AM-12:30PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
2133 Mt. Olive Road
Partlow, VA 22534
Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
1:00PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
2133 Mt. Olive Road
Partlow, VA 22534
Mar 16
Interment
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3702 Loren Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
