Alphonso W. Minor, Sr. of Ruther Glen, VA entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc; 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, Virginia 22427. Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 17080 South River Rd; Woodford, VA 2250 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences maybe submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com