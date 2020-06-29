CMSgt Donald Clifton Minor, Sr. (Ret.) Chief Master Sergeant Donald Clifton "Dude" Minor Sr. (Ret.), 83, a native of Spotsylvania County, Virginia was born January 18, 1937 and entered the presence of the Lord on 21 June 2020. He was the first-born son of seven children of the late John and Lethia (Brooks) Minor. Don attended John J. Wright Consolidated School, Snell, Virginia, graduating in 1954. Upon his graduation, he immediately enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served 30 honorable years, where he achieved the highest rank for a Non-Commissioned Officer while on active duty. During his time in service, Don served on Air Bases around the world, with Korea being his favorite assignment. He supported the US Air Force's Arc Light and Rolling Thunder air interdiction campaign's against North Vietnam as an Aircraft Mechanic. He was responsible for ensuring all aircraft were fully mission capable and able to execute their mission. He held numerous positions while in service, to include Chief, Enlisted Aircraft Maintenance, Aircraft Maintenance Manager, Chief, Air Field Maintenance, Aircraft Fabrication Superintendent and Supervisor and First Sergeant. In each of these positions, Don excelled at meeting critical timelines to keep strategic and operational aircraft fully mission capable in order to execute missions in support of our nation's primary strategic objectives. He was a decorated veteran with numerous high level service awards. After his retirement from the US Air Force, Don took some time off to travel around the world to be with his sons who were on active duty military at the time, he was especially fond of locations where he could fish. In 1997, Don was offered his dream job at the Fredericksburg Motts Run Reservoir (his favorite fishing hole). As the Marina Manager Don was instrumental in expanding the footprint of Motts Run over the many years of his leadership to what it is today, an outdoor recreational utopia for all families to enjoy. Don is predeceased by his parents, his sons Donald Jr., and Rex Anthony Minor, and his brothers John (Pumpkin) and Calvin McFarland (Mac). He is survived by his wife Motoe (Toni); daughter's Serena Lynn, Renee, Aleathia; sons John Melvin, and Michael Carlton; grandchildren April, Raja, Rex Anthony II, Gavin, Leon, Jone', Xaviere, Tionne; great-grandchildren King 'Sylir and Prince 'YaMajastee; Sister's Ruth, Arlene and Mary and brother's Andrew and Wayne and other relatives and friends. Don's final request was only to be honored with a grave side service, so his family will honor that request. Don will be laid to rest on 1 July 2020, at 1100am at the Minor Family Cemetery, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. If wishing to send condolences, an online guestbook is available at www.johnsoncares.com.
