Charlie R. "PawPaw" Mitchell, 87, of Warsaw, departed this life peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, with his loved ones by his side after a long battle with dementia. Charlie was born on August 15, 1931 in Asberrys, Va. to Roy and Marie Mitchell. He had five brothers and two sisters. Charlie's passions in life were gardening, crafting, and tinkering with his hands. He worked hard all his life working in construction and with heavy equipment. There was never a more loving man who was sweet, kind, funny, and always had a story to tell. Charlie married the love of his life Marie on January 12, 1952 and they were married for 65 years. Charlie and Marie enjoyed winters in Florida. They had four children, Tim, Peggy (Ralph), Shar (Hector), and Cindy (John). Charlie had 10 grandchildren, Shawn, Erin, Shane, Heather, Kirsten, Nikki, Brandy, Brandon, Crystal, Brittany, and their spouses. Charlie's pride and joy was his 17 great-grandchildren. He joins in Heaven his wife Marie, daughter Sharlene, son Tim, son-in-law Ralph, and numerous other family members. Charlie will forever be in our hearts and missed dearly. The family wishes to extend a thank you to all of his many caregivers. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.