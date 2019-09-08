Diane Mitchell, 73, of Fredericksburg went home with her savior on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the widow of Paul Mitchell. Diane is survived by son Chris (Joangela); daughter Kristin (Doug); and seven grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers Doug and Sonny and generations of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Diane's Life Celebration at Laurel Hill Funeral Home Chapel, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Monday, September 16th, from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Mausoleum. Online condolences and fond memories of Diane may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com