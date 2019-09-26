Page Borst Mitchell, 84 died September 23, 2019 at The Culpeper. She was born at home in Brandy Station, VA on Nov. 24, 1934 to the late Nancy Abbott Borst and Cecil Ratrie Borst. A graduate of Culpeper County High School excelling in music and sports, she graduated from Madison College with a degree in Music Education and a minor in Physical Education. She retired after over 30 years teaching in Fauquier County Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Burruss Mitchell, III and an infant son, Benjamin B. Mitchell, IV. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (George) Kochli and Mary Keith (William) Russell; six grandsons and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Remington, VA. Supper will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, PO Box 267, Remington, VA 22734 or Brandy Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 19, Brandy Station, VA 22714. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.