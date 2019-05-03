Shirley Ann Mitchell, age 75, of Stafford, VA passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on August 30, 1943 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Herman and Bessie (Spillars) Wells. She was an avid Solitary player and enjoyed playing Search-a-Word. Survivors include her loving husband, Edward Mitchell; one son, Scott Mitchell (Tina) of Spotsylvania; one daughter, Tammy Mitchell of Stafford; five grandchildren, Josh, Steven, Tracy, Jake, Caleb; three great grandchildren, William, Holly, and Michael. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford where funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with Rev. Amos Healy officiating. Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com