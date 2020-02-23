Lizbeth Charlton Moak "Libby", (Age 64), passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home on Lake Anna. Libby is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Brian) Hall and her grandchildren, London, Carter and Mila. Libby grew up in Springfield, Virginia and attended Robert E. Lee High School. A visitation will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00-3:30 PM. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:30 PM in the chapel. Inurnment will be private in Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.