Jean Marie Molinari, (Age 94) of Locust Grove, VA, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Loving wife of the late Peter Molinari; cherished mother of Barbara Smith (Brian), Nancy Maahs (Robert) and Charles C. White, Jr. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Johnson, parents, Nancy Moore and Ben Wilder, and siblings Richard Wilder and Wayne Townley. Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spostylvania, VA on Friday, December 6th, from 12 PM until time of service at 1 PM. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Park. Online condolences and fond memories of Jean may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com