On February 21, 2020, Beryl Anita Moniz joyfully passed from this life to the next. Born on August 20, 1924, Beryl was raised and educated in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, British West Indies. It is here that she met her beloved husband, Manuel Moniz. Together they had a daughter, Jennifer Martinkovic (Bob) of Spotsylvania. Upon her husband's reassignment with the US Army, Beryl, along with her daughter and mother, Violet de Gannes, moved to the United States and settled in her husband's hometown of Fall River, MA. Tragically, her husband passed away in an accident in California and, concentrating on raising her infant daughter with her mother, she never remarried. Beryl's education allowed her to support her family through positions within the shipping industry in Chicago, New York, and New Jersey. She eventually retired in Virginia to be closer to her daughter's family and her two grandchildren whom she adored, Paul Martinkovic of New York City, and Lara Sorrell (Byron); and later her great-grandson, Alexander Sorrell of King George. Beryl, besides her family, had two pleasures in life, ballroom dancing at which she excelled and antiquing, primarily in glass and figurines. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Mass of Celebration will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Dr., Spotsylvania, VA 22553. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to the St. Matthew's Capital Campaign at the address shown above. We thank her physicians and caregivers for their attention to her during her final days and thank all for their condolences. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.