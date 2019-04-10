Mabel Irene Monk, 88, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Mabel was born on August 26, 1930 in Akron, Ohio. Survivors include her daughter, Ann Adkins (Gary); her nephews, Ronald Brown and Donald Melton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Garnie I. Cockerham; her second husband, Oliver A. Monk; her parents, Bertie R. Combs and Elsie Wade Combs; and her sister, Anna Sue Combs-Melton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, MD. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.