Teresa Lynn Monk, 56, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home. Teresa was born in Fredericksburg and raised in Cherry Hill, Dumfries. Survivors include her fiancé, James Wemyss; children Olivia Monk and Mark "Anthony" Monk, Jr.; grandchildren Summer Lynn Monk, Autumn Dawn Atkinson, Jonathan Atkinson, Elizabeth Lynn Monk, and Skylar Monk; mother Frances Dent; brother John "Frosty" Thompson (Daria); sisters Connie Tuite (Ed), Bonnie Ramey (Mike) and Rhonda Clyborne (Tom); sisters-in-law Nona and Wanda Cornwell; her "B Boy", Brandon Clyborne; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her dad, Marvin "M.O." Dent; her father, Eldridge "Tommy" Thompson; and brothers Jim and Jerry Cornwell. The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Dumfries Cemetery. Because of her love of children, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's National Hospital, 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Washington D.C. 20010. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
