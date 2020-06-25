Veronica Devon Monk, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronnie Monk; her daughters, Ashley Monk, Lexie Monk and Kimberly Monk; her son, Herman Youngblood; and her brother, Rusty Ryder. She will also be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren, Noah, Bianca, Mya, Luke, Ryder, Sunnie, Bella and Willow; two nieces; two nephews; and two great nephews. Veronica is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Monk; her parents, Hugh and Joyce Ryder; and her sister, Angie Shepherd. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

