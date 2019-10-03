Kevin D. Monroe, 54 of Milford, VA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc; 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 17080 South River Rd; Woodford, VA 22580 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences maybe submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com