Mary E. Monroe,of Ruther Glen, Va. entered into eternal rest on Jan.03,2020. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday Jan.10,2020 at C.W.Edwards Funeral Home Inc.,16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, Virginia Va. 22427. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday Jan 11, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church 1780 S. River Rd, Woodford, Va. 22580 with a viewing one hour prior to the service.Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com