Robert "Cadillac". Monroe Sr., 76 of Milford, Va., entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 24, 2019 at his residence. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday June 28, 2019 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 16476 Richmond Turnpike Bowling Green, VA 22427. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 17080 South River Rd ,Woodford, VA 22580 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolence maybe submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com