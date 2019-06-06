Mamie Rollins Montague passed away on May 28, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Thea Maddox (Eddie); son, Walter Montague, Jr.; six grandchildren, Ronae Heard, Terrell Maddox, Brandy Montague, Tyson Maddox, Walter Montague III, and Shantae Graves; one great-grandchild, Skyee Maddox; six siblings, Evelyn Montague, Melvin Rollins, Lewis Rollins, Emanuel Rollins, Claudia Bayless, and Margaret Jones; and special niece, Linda Rollins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Rd., Fredericksburg, Va. Sign the online guest book at www.albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.