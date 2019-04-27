Monte Monteith's Skystone Bluegrass Band is missing their lead singer and guitar player. Monte Monteith, born in 1940 passed away after a short hospitalization on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He began to learn bluegrass in the mountains of NC as a small child. He loved it and never stopped learning. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie. The bluegrass community has lost a real practitioner of the art. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Livingston Elementary School, 6057 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551 for the cafeteria school lunch program. Online guest book is available at lacyfh.com
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist