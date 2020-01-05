John Edward "Ed" Mooney, 69, of Stafford County, formerly of North Kingston, RI, died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Ed was a graduate of North Kingston Senior High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was an employee of Sikorsky Aircraft for 44 years. Ed also volunteered for Stafford County Office Law Enforcement United as support crew for over 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and dogs. Ed liked watching Judge Judy while drinking Dewar's and soda. He collected model aircrafts as well as local crafts during his travels around the world. Survivors include his beloved wife of 39 years, Mary Mooney; daughter Kimberly Henderson (Scott) and their son, Jace Henderson; son Joshua Mooney (Vanessa) and their son, Gabriel Mooney; and daughter Molly Baber (Paul); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Deputy Jason Mooney; and his parents, James and Lorraine Mooney. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Mary Washington Nursing staff and Hospice. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7 at the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stafford County Law Enforcement United at www.leunited.org or Officer Down Memorial Page at www.odmp.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.