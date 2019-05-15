Charles Lee Moore, 88, lifelong resident of The Avenue - the esteemed thoroughfare of Terrapin Thicket in southern Stafford, Virginia, left "the building" on May 12, 2019. Like he did most things, he closed the door softly behind him to avoid creating a stir. He may well be beagling, creating a new and better blue bird house in his workshop, or perhaps loading the car for a family trip to the beach, but chances are he's catching up with Jean whose presence he has missed sorely. Charles was the fourth child of six, born June 22, 1930 to Mortimer and Virginia Snellings Moore. He quickly claimed the family heritage of playing Blue Grass music, the love of all things canine, and respect for both a garden well-tended and a good meal. After graduation from Falmouth High School where he played all sports, he joined the Navy. From Newport, R.I., he sailed aboard the destroyer USS Charles R. Ware in the Atlantic, and North, Mediterranean, Black, and Caribbean Seas logging more than a thousand days at sea. This picture was taken at the 2016 Ware reunion. Charles returned to Stafford to complete 20 years of federal service at Quantico. He married Jean Allison, a union that would last 64 years. He and Jean raised their children in the house the two of them built, adding rooms as the four eagerly anticipated children arrived. Friends, children and of course dogs were always welcome in the home they created; the loaf of bread was on the counter, "make yourself a sandwich". Charles could fix a broken bike, a burst water line, or make a broken heart better with his capable carpenter hands and innate knowledge of the human spirit. He passed on his love and respect of the building arts to not only his children but to his students while serving another 20 years teaching building trades at Stafford High School. In 1988, he helped transform vocational education from shop class to the home construction program BOOTS that continues today. A devoted member of Hull's Memorial Baptist Church every minute of his life, he also enjoyed making and sharing his homemade wine with each year's vintage being The Best. One would never meet a gentler soul. During the time of his golden years, he delivered apples from the Virginia orchards to friends and enjoyed good meals with high school classmates at their monthly luncheon. His friend Nancy introduced him to pickleball through Stafford Parks and Recreation, adding yet another skill set and group of admirers to his vast repertoire of both. John Snellings may attest to Charles shooting his age at golf. He is survived by his children, Charles T. Moore (Carol), Alan G. Moore (fiancé Robin), Allison M. Sisson; four grandchildren; two great-grandsons; his sister, Shirley M. Bowie; numerous nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren; and a host of friends. Mary Raye Cox and Alice Cox Correll were like daughters to him. His son, Victor L. Moore, who predeceased him, is now joyous at being with both of his parents again. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Hull's Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hull's Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.