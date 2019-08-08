Dr. Andrew Lewis Moore, Jr., DDS, "Andy", 65, of Fredericksburg, died of an unexpected heart attack the morning of Monday, August 5, 2019 at home. Born in Fredericksburg on October 12, 1953 to Andrew Lewis Moore Sr. and Gladys Fraughnaugh Moore, he graduated from James Monroe High School, and earned subsequent degrees from Hampden-Sydney College (B.S./B.A.) and the Medical College of Virginia of VCU (D.D.S.). Andy was a self-employed dentist in Stafford County for nearly 36 years. A man of faith, he was active in LUCHA Ministries, the Bland Ministry Center, and medical missions, treating underserved communities with dignity and quality care. Andy also served the deaf community at Fredericksburg Baptist Church and his own practice as an ASL interpreter. Andy enjoyed horseback riding, history, and travel. An optimistic, loving, and deeply caring man, he was a devoted husband to Janet for 35 years, and father to Sara Kate and Anna. He is survived by Janet; daughters Sara Kate and Anna; mother-in-law Sara Gregory; sister-in-law Susan Hilldrup (Jimmy); nephews Jamie Hilldrup (Linda) and Gregory Hilldrup; and niece Marianna Alzoukani (Ahmad). He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law Dr. Howard Gregory, DVM. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the church. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church in Sparta, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to LUCHA Ministries, Fundacion Cristiana Medico y Social (FCMS) via Second Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, or local church missions ministries. For donation information, please refer to the online obituary through Covenant Funeral Service. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.