Sherrill Edward Moore, 73, of Spotsylvania County went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. Sherrill is survived by sons, Timothy Moore and wife, Katrina, and Edward Moore, and wife, Angie; daughters, Jennifer Develin, and Stacy Garner; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Sherrill's family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A private celebration of Sherrill's life will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Found and Sons with Pastor Bob Ellinger and Pastor Jim Stone officiating. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences to his family may be shared online at foundandsons.com.
