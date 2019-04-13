Robert "Bob" Howard Morecock, 84, of Mattaponi and Fredericksburg, passed suddenly on April 6, 2019 of heart failure with his wife of 61 years, Betty Jo, and grandson, Collin, by his side. Born in Richmond and raised in Amelia County, Bob worked for VDOT for 32 years as a Bridge Engineer; 26 as the Fredericksburg District Bridge Engineer. Hobbies included HAM radio operator, the water, and travel. As a HAM for 58 years, he achieved the Amateur Extra operator class; highest FCC license. An avid boater/sailor, and fisherman he taught his children to love all water sports as a family. Bob's love of travel culminated with a 61st anniversary cruise to Cuba with his wife and daughter. Predeceased by his parents Howard Mann and Nell Grigsby Morecock, he is survived by his wife Betty Jo Collins Morecock, children: Robert Jr. (Marian), Martha Eddy (Craig), and Steven (Elizabeth); grandchildren: Joseph Angelo, Robert Collin, Christiane Marra, Sarah Michelle, Alexandra Nell Eddy, and Heather Alisha; cousins, nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Virginia Tech College of Engineering at or at a local SPCA or Humane Society. Condolences can be made at www.vincentfh.com.