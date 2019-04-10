Henry I. Morefield, 90, of Fredericksburg passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Mr. Morefield was born on November 30, 1928 and graduated from Spotsylvania High School. He joined the Navy-Seabees in 1946 and was a fireman and pipe fitter until he retired from the Navy. Mr. Morefield then went to Dahgren and transferred to Lorton to work in the Department of Corrections. He then became head of transportation within the Department of Crrections. Mr. Morefield was a GS-13 and a 32 year dedicated Government employee when he retired in 1980. Survivors include his sons; John E. Morefield and Glenn Roy Morefield; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Charles Morefield; sisters Audrey Ackerson and Shirley Merryman; and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.