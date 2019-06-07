Cornelious Morgan, 98, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Cornelious was born on Sept. 9, 1920 in Stafford County. A veteran of World War II, he was one of thousands who landed on Normandy Beach on D-Day. Cornelious was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Mary Jane Morgan; and step-son Charles Carter. His survivors are a devoted step-daughter, Betty Newsome, with whom he had lived for two years and step-children, Mary Elizabeth Wine, John Thomas (Marie), George Thomas, and Nancy Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canaan's Faith Church of God, 1470 Forbes St, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.