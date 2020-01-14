Nancy Beatrice Morgan, 83, of Stafford County passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home. Survivors include her four children, Claudia Morgan, Cindy Fines (Ching), Claude Morgan Jr. and Joe Morgan (Dixie); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Morgan; her parents; and her three brothers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17 at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Regester Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.