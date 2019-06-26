Nancy J. Morgan, of King George County died at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Spotsylvania, but has lived in King George for almost 50 years. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survivors include her four daughters, Debra Clift, of the home, Brenda Blomberg of King George, Dawn Morgan-Roberts of Montross, and April Thurston of King George; her sisters, Penelope Thomas and Janet Gayle; 10 grandchildren, including Phillip Gray III, Morgan Clift and Kaitlyn Morgan, of the home; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Morgan Jr.; daughter, Crystal Clift; sister, Dorothy Toombs; brother, Dudley Smith; her parents, Herman and Adelaide Smith; and a great granddaughter Avionna Mitchell. The family will receive friends, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Storke Funeral Home, Nash & Slaw Chapel, 11089 James Madison PKWY, King George, VA 22485, where a funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Historyland Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.