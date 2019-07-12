Wayne "Sammy" Morris Morgan, 74, of Stafford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Morgan was born on 25 February 1945 in Stafford to parents Judson and Helen, and had 7 brothers and sisters. Sammy retired in 1999 from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, after 33 years of civil service. He spent the remainder of his retirement doing what he loved most, which included hunting, fishing, crabbing, and metal detecting. Sammy was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, NASCAR racing, and UVA men's basketball. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Sammy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; their children, Wayne Morgan Jr (Paige) and Brian Morgan (Rachael); and three grandchildren (Madison, Kendall, and Nathan). A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Rd. Fredericksburg 22405. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family would like to personally thank all the family and friends who supported Sammy during his courageous battle against cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to St Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org. "Don't cry because I am gone, smile because I was here." Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.