Barbara Shaw Morris 81, of King George County, passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born in New York to parents Harry T. Shaw and Margaret A. Ambrose Shaw. Barbara, a retired registered nurse, was an avid bridge player and an active member in her church. In addition to her parents, Barbara was proceeded in death by her son Seth Allan Morris. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years John R. Morris, Jr.; sons John R. Morris, III (Lynn Sinclair) and James T. Morris (Beth); 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a sister Kathy Coppings; daughter-in-law Lynn Morris Piccolo (Mark); and sister-in-law Ann Morris Charlton (Read). A memorial service will be held, 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, King George. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Washington Hospice or the St Paul's Episcopal Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
