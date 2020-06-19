Bernard Chastine Morris, 95, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Woodmont Center. Bernard enjoyed and loved his family and his great neighbors. He loved fishing, and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Survivors include his children, Deborah Faye Carter and Dorene Fitzgerald; adopted daughter, Kimberly DeShazo; his siblings Polly Proffitt, Ida Sanders, Lucille Strauss, and Chuck Morris; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lee Morris; daughters Dianne K. Synan and Roma Lee Balderson; and his brothers Herman, Robert, and Kenneth Morris. A private Graveside Service will be held at the Richland Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
