David Gordon Morris, 59, of Woodford, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Mr. Morris was a Fire Lieutenant for the Fredericksburg Fire Department, with over 30 years of service. He was also an EMT instructor for the Fire Department. Mr. Morris is an original member of the Regional Hazardous Materials Team and helped develop and teach the Swiftwater Rescue Program. He also served as an ACLS and PALS instructor for Mary Washington Health Care for over 20 years. He was the recipient of the Fredericksburg Jaycees Firefighter of the Year award in 2008. Survivors include his wife, Debra Ellen Morris; his father Wilbur Morris; nieces Shea Tellefsen and Mina Olsen Ryen; nephew Paul Tellefsen; and numerous other family members in the U.S. and Norway. Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his mother, Grace R. Morris. A celebration of life will be held at 2p.m. on Thursday, June 13th at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.